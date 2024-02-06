All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 7, 2020

Coronavirus cases grow by more than 50 percent in Union County, Illinois

Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent. Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern Illinois, reported 49 positive virus cases in Union County, up from 32 on Wednesday. Alexander County’s tally rose to five from four. The Illinois state health department reported the Union County number as 48 and Alexander County’s as six...

Southeast Missourian

Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent.

Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern Illinois, reported 49 positive virus cases in Union County, up from 32 on Wednesday. Alexander County’s tally rose to five from four. The Illinois state health department reported the Union County number as 48 and Alexander County’s as six.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported two new virus cases, bringing its total to 24. Of those patients, 19 have recovered.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott County, which has the highest COVID-19 case total in the area, reported one new case, pushing its total to 76. Two people in the county have died from the virus.

Perry County, Missouri, reported one new case for a total of 44.

Neither Cape Girardeau County (49) nor Bollinger County, Missouri, (5) reported new cases Wednesday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...
NewsNov. 14
Republicans win 218 US House seats, giving Donald Trump and ...
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 12
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy