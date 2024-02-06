Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent.
Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern Illinois, reported 49 positive virus cases in Union County, up from 32 on Wednesday. Alexander County’s tally rose to five from four. The Illinois state health department reported the Union County number as 48 and Alexander County’s as six.
Stoddard County, Missouri, reported two new virus cases, bringing its total to 24. Of those patients, 19 have recovered.
Scott County, which has the highest COVID-19 case total in the area, reported one new case, pushing its total to 76. Two people in the county have died from the virus.
Perry County, Missouri, reported one new case for a total of 44.
Neither Cape Girardeau County (49) nor Bollinger County, Missouri, (5) reported new cases Wednesday.
