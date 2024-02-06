Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent.

Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern Illinois, reported 49 positive virus cases in Union County, up from 32 on Wednesday. Alexander County’s tally rose to five from four. The Illinois state health department reported the Union County number as 48 and Alexander County’s as six.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported two new virus cases, bringing its total to 24. Of those patients, 19 have recovered.