COVID-19 cases exploded in Union County, Illinois, on Wednesday.
Officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in the southern region of Illinois, reported 38 new cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus. Total cases in Union County grew to 100, up from 62 on Tuesday.
Alexander County, Illinois, did not report any new cases. It’s total remained seven.
In Missouri, Cape Girardeau County reported one new case, bringing its total to 51. Scott County Health Department did not report any new cases Wednesday, but the state Department of Health and Senior Services updated its total for the county to 83, up one from the most recent total from Scott County officials.
No new cases were reported in the Missouri counties of Bollinger, Perry or Stoddard.
