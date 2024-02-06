Coronavirus cases continue upward trend in region

Most counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Monday, with Cape Girardeau’s case count jumping by 40.

Officials with Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 40 new cases, with 24 of those coming in the City of Cape Girardeau, seven in Jackson and nine elsewhere in the county. Close contact with an infected person was responsible for 39 of the new cases. The county now has 295 cases, with 258 of those confirmed and 37 being probable. In the county, 149 patients have recovered from the virus, and three people have died because of it. Those age 20 to 29 account for far more of the virus cases than any other age group, with 27 confirmed cases and 82 probable cases. Hospitalizations because of the virus remained steady Monday, with eight patients at Saint Francis Medical Center and nine at Southeast Hospital.

Nine new cases were reported in Perry County, Missouri, bringing the county’s total to 165, with 88 recoveries and one death.