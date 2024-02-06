All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 3, 2020

Coronavirus cases continue rise in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 115 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday for a total case count of 3,156, with 2,692 recoveries and 53 deaths. Active cases fell by 96 on Monday, down to 411. Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 272, with 223 recoveries, nine active cases and 40 deaths. The active cases in such facilities have dropped significantly in recent days, officials noted...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 115 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday for a total case count of 3,156, with 2,692 recoveries and 53 deaths. Active cases fell by 96 on Monday, down to 411.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 272, with 223 recoveries, nine active cases and 40 deaths. The active cases in such facilities have dropped significantly in recent days, officials noted.

Southeast Missouri State University reported five new cases for a total case count of 388 (349 students and 39 employees). Active cases increased by three to 41, and on-campus quarantine/isolation dropped by six to 10.

Scott County officials said there were 57 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total to 1,585, while 1,240 county residents have recovered from the virus. Twenty-seven county residents have died of the disease.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Elsewhere in Missouri, Bollinger County reported one virus-related death, pushing the county’s virus death toll to seven. Officials reported 31 new cases for a total of 726 cases, with 555 recoveries.

Stoddard County officials reported one virus-related death and 14 new cases (1,128 total cases, 943 recoveries, 23 deaths).

Perry County reported 51 new cases (990 total cases, 904 recoveries, nine deaths).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 13 new cases — 10 in Union County (798 total cases, 515 recoveries, 21 deaths) and two in Alexander County (142 total cases, 74 recoveries, one death).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy