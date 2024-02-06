Coronavirus cases continue rise in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 115 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday for a total case count of 3,156, with 2,692 recoveries and 53 deaths. Active cases fell by 96 on Monday, down to 411.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 272, with 223 recoveries, nine active cases and 40 deaths. The active cases in such facilities have dropped significantly in recent days, officials noted.

Southeast Missouri State University reported five new cases for a total case count of 388 (349 students and 39 employees). Active cases increased by three to 41, and on-campus quarantine/isolation dropped by six to 10.

Scott County officials said there were 57 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total to 1,585, while 1,240 county residents have recovered from the virus. Twenty-seven county residents have died of the disease.