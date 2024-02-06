All sections
NewsMay 18, 2020

Coronavirus case confirmed at Amen Center

A 75-year-old resident of the Amen Center in Delta was diagnosed positive with COVID-19, center co-founder Danny Hollowell said. Late Thursday evening, the man was said to have difficulty breathing and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was confirmed positive. Hollowell identified the resident as having colon cancer and vomiting shortly before...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

A 75-year-old resident of the Amen Center in Delta was diagnosed positive with COVID-19, center co-founder Danny Hollowell said.

Late Thursday evening, the man was said to have difficulty breathing and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was confirmed positive. Hollowell identified the resident as having colon cancer and vomiting shortly before.

The man had been a resident at the Amen Center for three months, Hollowell said.

The center went into lockdown Friday, and no new residents will be accepted. Hollowell said none of the other employees or 37 residents have shown symptoms of COVID-19.

The Amen Center is a Christian-based facility in the former Delta Elementary School, serving individuals impacted by addiction, homelessness or other housing needs.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

