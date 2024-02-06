All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 30, 2021

Coronavirus again scuttles trade trip for Gov. Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic has again nixed Gov. Mike Parson's plans for an overseas trade trip. Parson's office said Monday a planned trip to Israel and Greece has been postponed because of coronavirus travel restrictions. That comes after Israel announced Sunday it was barring entry by foreign visitors because of concerns about the new omicron variant of the virus...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic has again nixed Gov. Mike Parson's plans for an overseas trade trip.

Parson's office said Monday a planned trip to Israel and Greece has been postponed because of coronavirus travel restrictions. That comes after Israel announced Sunday it was barring entry by foreign visitors because of concerns about the new omicron variant of the virus.

Parson had been schedule to depart Thursday and return Dec. 11.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He originally had planned to travel to Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in March 2020, but that was called off as COVID-19 began spreading. Parson, like many U.S. governors, subsequently directed people to temporarily stay home.

Parson said in a written statement the trade trip was postponed again "to respect the travel policies and practices enacted by the host countries" and ensure the health of those traveling with him.

The governor's office said Parson hopes to reschedule the trip.

Since becoming governor in June 2018, Parson has taken two foreign trade trips. He traveled to France, Germany and Switzerland in June 2019 and to Australia in August 2019.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Comma...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy