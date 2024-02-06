Coronavirus again scuttles trade trip for Gov. Parson

He originally had planned to travel to Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in March 2020, but that was called off as COVID-19 began spreading. Parson, like many U.S. governors, subsequently directed people to temporarily stay home.

Parson said in a written statement the trade trip was postponed again "to respect the travel policies and practices enacted by the host countries" and ensure the health of those traveling with him.

The governor's office said Parson hopes to reschedule the trip.

Since becoming governor in June 2018, Parson has taken two foreign trade trips. He traveled to France, Germany and Switzerland in June 2019 and to Australia in August 2019.