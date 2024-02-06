All sections
NewsMarch 21, 2025

CORNMAN Poplar Bluff schools to reopen March 31, nearly 800 students impacted in some way by tornado

Poplar Bluff schools will reopen on March 31 after a tornado impacted nearly 800 students. The delay allows for debris clearance, classroom relocation, and infrastructure repairs to ensure safety.

Dear Poplar Bluff School District Families,

We know this has been a particularly challenging time for our community. As we continue to navigate the aftermath of the recent tornado, we have carefully considered the steps necessary to ensure a safe and supportive return for our students and staff. While we have been working tirelessly to meet our initial goal next week, we are going to need more time to finalize building transitions and safety preparations.

School will resume on Monday, March 31.

This time extension allows our dedicated team to:

• Ensure Security: Clear remaining debris from impacted campuses, address critical infrastructure needs (including temporary roofing and utility restoration), and conduct comprehensive structural assessments and environmental safety checks.

• Facilitate Transitions: Complete the relocation of classrooms and resources to Mark Twain School, Tinnin Fine Arts Center and the Middle School campus, as well as reroute our bus fleet.

• Prepare for Learning: Allow teachers adequate time to set up classrooms, prepare meaningful learning activities, conduct MAP testing, and employ thorough cleaning and sanitization of learning spaces.

• Support Our Staff: Provide necessary time for staff members, hundreds of whom have been personally affected, to address their home situations.

We recognize the impact this decision has on families, particularly those who have experienced displacement or property damage. According to our Social Services Department, approximately 770 of our students have been affected in some way. We are committed to supporting all of our students and will continue to offer childcare services for preK-6 at the Middle School while families get back on their feet. We understand that this program may experience increased enrollment. If this occurs, we will pivot and restructure. We will communicate any necessary changes as soon as possible. If you have not already registered your child and would like to enroll in the services, please indicate so on the following link by Sunday, March 23, 2025, in order to allow us to staff accordingly: https://forms.gle/gvnr6tQaEPLHJ3q37

Additionally, our district will continue to provide meals to anyone in need, 18 years old and under. Over the past two days, our food service program has supplied 7,146 meals to our families. Please note, Boys and Girls Club has also extended services to its membership.

While this process has not been easy, the positive aspects far outweigh the negatives. The tremendous support from our community and beyond has truly uplifted us. We recognize that our community will face many obstacles and challenges as we work together to rebuild, but by collaborating, we can make our district and community stronger.

On behalf of the entire school district, I want to personally thank our community partners and the surrounding school districts that have offered assistance, provided space for instruction and storage of important items, and reached out to check on our faculty and staff during this trying time. Your overwhelming support for Poplar Bluff Schools has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are confident that by working together, we will emerge from this challenge stronger than ever. We appreciate your understanding and continued partnership. #pbstrong

Dr. Aaron Cornman, Superintendent of Schools

