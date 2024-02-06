Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri plans to host a first-ever fundraising tournament featuring the 700-year-old game of cornhole that's become popular enough to be featured on ESPN.

CPSEMO had planned to host a cornhole tourney Friday but has decided to reschedule for an as-yet unspecified date this fall.

Dwana Leible, CPSEMO director of resource development, suggested having the event so close to the Fourth of July holiday may have hurt registration.

"Coming off the Fourth has its pros and cons," she said, noting the short time frame after the Independence Day holiday may have hindered people finding partners.

Game history

The earliest known cornhole game dates to Germany in A.D. 1325 when a cabinetmaker, Matthias Kuepermann, is said to have created the sport after watching children toss rocks into a groundhog hole. Kuepermann, as legend has it, put his carpentry skills to use and designed a game he thought would be safer by having kids throw bags of corn rather than stones into an opening in a wood door. Corn -- abundant in western Europe and lighter than rocks — seemed a good alternative to the 14th century Bavarian.