Corner Grocery Store earns Resiliency Award from Old Town Cape Inc.

Old Town Cape Inc. named the Corner Grocery Store its Resiliency Award recipient Friday.

The Corner Grocery Store -- located at 439 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau -- is owned by Robert and Mary Gentry and has been in business since 2007.

According to the award announcement, when the Gentrys first opened the store it carried mostly groceries. Over time the store added foods such as red beans and rice, chicken and dumplings and fried chicken, along with chocolates and candies.

"We've seen plenty of changes over the 14-plus years that Mary and I have been down at the Corner Store," Robert Gentry said. "Initially, we thought we were going to be mostly serving the residential neighbors in the neighborhood. As it turned out, we got such good support from fellow businesses and retailers in the downtown, and not-so-downtown area."