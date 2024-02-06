All sections
NewsJanuary 9, 2020

Corner concert in downtown Cape

By Jacob Wiegand
Charles Hines of Cape Girardeau, plays alto saxophone Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. Hines, originally of Charleston, Missouri, said he likes mostly jazz and blues and he learned to play in junior high school. The musician said “waking up [and] seeing another day” is what inspires him to play.
