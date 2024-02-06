Corner concert in downtown Cape

The City of Jackson has issued a boil-water advisory for several neighborhoods. The advisory was made following damage to a water main on East Jackson Boulevard. Charles Hines of Cape Girardeau, plays alto saxophone Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. ...

