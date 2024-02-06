Cori Bush: White supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has claimed on social media white supremacists shot at protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, but the city's police chief said he was unaware of any such incident.

Bush, a first-term Democrat from St. Louis, made her name as an activist leader in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014. Brown, who was Black, died in a street confrontation with a white police officer, Darren Wilson. Wilson was never charged but resigned in November 2014.

The shooting and a grand jury's decision not to charge Wilson led to months of sometimes violent protests in the suburban St. Louis town.

Bush on Monday posted on Twitter and Facebook about the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during a racial injustice protest last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us," Bush wrote. "They never faced consequences.

"If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it," Bush wrote.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. didn't respond to phone and email messages Tuesday. But he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he wasn't aware of any incidents in which white supremacists fired on protesters. McCall was named chief in July. At the time of the Ferguson protests he worked in neighboring Berkeley, Missouri.

Some people responded to Bush's comments on social media by accusing her of lying. A spokeswoman for Bush's reelection campaign, in a statement, didn't back down.