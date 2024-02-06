Cops, DNR lead frigid effort to help Special Olympics

More than 120 people in the Southeast Missouri area already have registered to "take the plunge" for a dip in Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park on Feb. 3. Hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Department of Natural Resources, the annual Polar Plunge event is the largest fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics is a year-round program that gives children and adults with disabilities a chance to participate in athletic competition and sports training.

The goals for this year's plunge include $46,500 and 200 plungers. Because so many volunteers register last minute and bring their donations to the event, Special Olympics program coordinator Jen Rose said a final amount cannot be counted until the day of the plunge. Roughly $25,000 already has been reported from online sales, not including sponsors or donations, Rose said.

This year's "Let Your Inner Zeus Loose" theme celebrates the 50th year since the founding of the Special Olympics. The theme, Rose said, will carry over to its State Games later this year.

The cold waters of Lake Boutin are not the only place where volunteers will take the plunge. Thirteen other plunges will take place across the state as volunteers show their "Reasons for Freezin'."

"It's reflective of what our athletes go through to participate in sports," Rose said. "Really a lot of these fundraisers give people without intellectual disabilities kind of a chance to push themselves out of their comfort zones and do something that challenges them, and that's what a lot of athletes experience every day."

Rose said the event begins with registration at noon, and each participant is required to raise $75 to take the plunge. From there, the event proceeds with a parade and then heats of the plunge.

Before joining the staff for Special Olympics, Rose volunteered for the Polar Plunge for nearly eight years. After all that time, Rose said her favorite part is seeing the creativity of volunteers as they prepare in droves to battle the frigid waters.

"One of the fun things about the Polar Plunge is that you get an opportunity to be creative," Rose said. "We have seen some amazing costumes over the years and amazing themes by groups."