NewsDecember 17, 2024

Copper dome installation complete

The 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse has a new copper dome, installed by Penzel Construction. It will now serve as administrative offices and host county commission meetings and official ceremonies.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The new copper dome at the 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse was installed following months of work by Penzel Construction of Jackson. The building will serve as administrative offices for county employees and will host county commission meetings. Newly elected county officials will be sworn in there Monday, Dec. 23.
The new copper dome at the 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse was installed following months of work by Penzel Construction of Jackson. The building will serve as administrative offices for county employees and will host county commission meetings. Newly elected county officials will be sworn in there Monday, Dec. 23.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
The new copper dome at the 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse was installed following months of work by Penzel Construction of Jackson. The building will serve as administrative offices for county employees and will host county commission meetings. Newly elected county officials will be sworn in there Monday, Dec. 23.

