Copper dome installation complete

The new copper dome at the 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse was installed following months of work by Penzel Construction of Jackson. The building will serve as administrative offices for county employees and will host county commission meetings. Newly elected county officials will be sworn in there Monday, Dec. 23. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com