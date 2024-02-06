Copper Dome dinner honors the outstanding pieces of SEMO

When Southeast Missouri State University alumni Kweku Arkorful, Cantrell Andrews, Wyky Jean and Aaron Adeoye started the Honorable Young Men Club at Cape Girardeau School District years ago, they could only hope for the impact it would have. Now, years later as they plan to expand their reach across the country and hopefully to Africa by 2022, they remember where the club started and how it grew to help those in Cape Girardeau.

"We were four Black men that heard the statistics and everything with the at-risk youth, attendance down and suspensions up. Basically, [the students] just didn't have a chance," Arkoful said. "They didn't have a male figure that looked like them to look up to, that could give them guidance and that affirmation for them to be the young man growing into young adults that they could be."

The men were among other SEMO alumni recognized at the 2021 Copper Dome Society's Alumni Award Dinner on Oct 29.

The Copper Dome Society and Alumni Award Dinner is a way for Southeast to bring together alumni and donors during Homecoming festivities and is a place for alumni to gather with those they might not see on a regular basis. Awards are given out recognizing alumni of the university. Director of alumni relations George Gassier put this dinner together.

"The Copper Dome dinner is a great opportunity for university advancement and the alumni association to bring together a lot of our alumni donors and honor those who are really outstanding among our alumni community," Gassier said.

The university recognized alumni through the Faculty Merit Award, Alumni Merit Award, Distinguished Service Award, Friends of the University Award and the Distinguished Young Alumni Award for 2021.

Along with the award recipients of 2021, the 2020 recipients were also honored after the cancellation of the dinner last year. The 2020 recipients were honored last year through a virtual event.

Professor of history and anthropology Steven Hoffman was awarded the Faculty Merit Award, recognizing his community engagement.