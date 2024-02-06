Cool Crafts for furry friends at Cape Library

Whitney Vines of Cape Girardeau and her daughter Natalie, 2, play with a pet toy made during a “Cool Crafts” session Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library

Whitney Vines of Cape Girardeau and her daughter Natalie, 2, play with a pet toy made during a “Cool Crafts” session Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Renee Jackson, with the library’s youth services staff, said children could make craft toys for pets and Humane Society animals at the event. Jackson said a “Cool Crafts” session takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Jacob Wiegand