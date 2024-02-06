Cookies, Art to Benefit Local Children This Weekend

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is the oldest, not-for-profit organization of its kind dating back to 1961, and Friday is Cape Girardeau's first art festival of 2018 featuring the Children's Arts Festival -- with cookies and milk instead of the usual wine and cheese offerings.

This month's theme is "Cookie Spree," which in addition to local businesses' sponsorship, it is the 18th annual Children's Arts Festival which will showcase nearly 400 works of art from local children third to fifth grades from 28 schools. Stamp cards are available this month spotlighting local businesses to visit. If you "check in" and collect seven or more sponsor stamps this weekend, the card can be redeemed for a special promotion at designated businesses.

"Every gallery has its own show going on. For the Arts Council, it's going to be the Children's Arts Festival. We have young artists and teachers from all the way up to Farmington, all the way down to Doniphan. So we cover the entire region," Cape Girardeau native Conley Clark, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri gallery manager said.

The Children's Exhibit will be featured from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Arts Council gallery Friday, located downtown.

The exhibit will be on display until Feb. 24, and some works were chosen for Jefferson City's Citizen's Day on Feb. 7, so some artwork will be displayed in the Capitol Building for one year. Other works were selected to be on display at Cape Girardeau City Council and the Osage Centre for future dates, according to the Children's Arts Festival Facebook fan page.

Clark said the monthly First Friday event usually brings out nearly 1,200 people, and this year the expectation is well over 1,000.