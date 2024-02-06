All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 18, 2018

Convicted man awarded $600,000 for inept attorneys

NEOSHO, Mo. -- A man who spent 17 years incarcerated for a southwestern Missouri post office burglary has been awarded $600,000 in a malpractice lawsuit against his attorneys. The Joplin Globe reported jurors ruled in favor of 59-year-old Dwight D. Laughlin last week...

Associated Press

NEOSHO, Mo. -- A man who spent 17 years incarcerated for a southwestern Missouri post office burglary has been awarded $600,000 in a malpractice lawsuit against his attorneys.

The Joplin Globe reported jurors ruled in favor of 59-year-old Dwight D. Laughlin last week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Laughlin was convicted in 1993 for first-degree burglary and property damage regarding a break-in at the Neosho post office. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of 30 years for burglary and 10 years for property damage, until the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2010.

The jury assessed $600,000 in damages against Dewayne Perry and Ellen Flottman. Perry was Laughlin's public defender in the trial 25 years ago. Flottman handled his appeal.

Laughlin's attorney William Fleischaker said Perry and Flottman didn't raise a jurisdiction issue that could've led to a better outcome.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy