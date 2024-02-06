Convicted K.C. officer to be sentenced March 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced March 4, a judge ruled Thursday.

Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

He faces up to four years on the manslaughter conviction and at least three years for the armed criminal action charge.

Attorney Molly Hastings said Thursday that DeValkenaere's defense team plans to appeal the conviction, The Kansas City Star reported.