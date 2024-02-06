All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 3, 2021

Convicted K.C. officer to be sentenced March 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced March 4, a judge ruled Thursday.

Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

He faces up to four years on the manslaughter conviction and at least three years for the armed criminal action charge.

Attorney Molly Hastings said Thursday that DeValkenaere's defense team plans to appeal the conviction, The Kansas City Star reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

DeValkenaere remains free on bond. He has been suspended from the department pending termination.

Lamb was shot Dec. 3, 2019, as he was backing a pickup truck into a garage in his backyard.

DeValkenaere testified he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective.

Prosecutors argued the scene had been staged to make it appear Lamb had a gun.

When he pronounced sentence, Jackson County Judge J. Dale Youngs said the officers had no probable cause to believe any crime had been committed, had no warrant for Lamb's arrest and had no search warrant or consent to be on the property. He did not address the allegations the crime scene was staged.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy