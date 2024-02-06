Contractors making headway on streets

Works signs dot the roadways of Cape Girardeau as contractors work to complete a slew of street improvement projects.
Repairing the streets in Cape Girardeau has long been a priority for city officials. More than $20 million has been dedicated to street improvements in the current fiscal year alone.
"Rome wasn't built in a day, and Cape streets won't be rebuilt in a day ... but the city does have a long-term plan for the work and financing, which reflects the importance our community places on roadway maintenance," Mayor Stacy Kinder said in her "state of the city" address in early August.
City engineer Amy Ferris said she is excited about the headway the city is making on the backlog of projects from previous Transportation Trust Fund initiatives, which have been approved by voters every five years since 1995.
Work is underway on projects from TTF6, and others are in the preconstruction phase. Contractors are also polishing off others from the iteration passed in 2015.
"The fact that we are getting those completed and getting them built is exciting," Ferris said.
Material shortages have delayed progress on some of the ventures. However, overall contractors have been able to keep pace with deadlines.
The $1.3 million in improvements to Sprigg Street between William Street and Broadway are being completed by Lappe Cement Finishing. Crews have been working on a surface replacement, new sidewalks and the addition of a right turn lane at the intersection of William and Sprigg.
Lappe completed paving and striping last week and will look to put the finishing touches on the roadway, including joint connection and signage in the coming months. The project is expected to be complete by November but could be completed a little ahead of schedule, Ferris said.
Perhaps the most audacious project currently under construction is the reconstruction of West End Boulevard. Fronabarger Concreters have been contracted to revamp the roadway between Rose and Bertling streets for $4.6 million. The project includes adding additional bike lanes, driving lanes and areas for parking along West End.
West End will also be on the receiving end of sewer and stormwater improvements and new sidewalks and street lights. Work on the project began at the end of August. Sewer crews are working their way south from Bertling.
Ferris said the project will likely be completed next spring.
Nip Kelley Equipment Co. has been tasked with the $603,000 worth of upgrades to College Street between West End and Minnesota Avenue. The focus for the next couple of weeks will be on paving, Ferris said. The bulk of the project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Lappe is also completing a little more than $2 million in various concrete repairs to Cape Girardeau roadways. The Perryville, Missouri-based contractor is working on South Siemers Drive.
