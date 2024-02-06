Contractors making headway on streets

Works signs dot the roadways of Cape Girardeau as contractors work to complete a slew of street improvement projects.

Repairing the streets in Cape Girardeau has long been a priority for city officials. More than $20 million has been dedicated to street improvements in the current fiscal year alone.

"Rome wasn't built in a day, and Cape streets won't be rebuilt in a day ... but the city does have a long-term plan for the work and financing, which reflects the importance our community places on roadway maintenance," Mayor Stacy Kinder said in her "state of the city" address in early August.

City engineer Amy Ferris said she is excited about the headway the city is making on the backlog of projects from previous Transportation Trust Fund initiatives, which have been approved by voters every five years since 1995.

Work is underway on projects from TTF6, and others are in the preconstruction phase. Contractors are also polishing off others from the iteration passed in 2015.

"The fact that we are getting those completed and getting them built is exciting," Ferris said.

Material shortages have delayed progress on some of the ventures. However, overall contractors have been able to keep pace with deadlines.