Contractor approved for permanent Central Pool structure

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve a contractor for Central Municipal Pool renovations.

The $6 million project has been awarded to Penzel Construction Co., a frequent contracting partner with the city. The Jackson-based company was among five contractors that submitted bids for the project.

"This is going to be a really nice thing for us to get done," Doug Gannon, director of Parks and Recreation Department, said in an interview prior to Monday's meeting.

"I think the community is going to be very proud of it." A sentiment echoed by numerous council members just a few hours later.

The funds for the renovation come from the Parks, Recreation and Storm Water Tax Phase 2 (PSR-2), a 15-year, three-eighths cent sales tax renewed by voters in 2018. Despite inflation and an increase in supply costs in the years since the project was first approved, Gannon said the initial $6 million will likely be enough to complete the improvements. The director said Penzel has provided city officials with "confidence" the project is going to be completed on time and on budget.

At the meeting, Gannon said some contingency funds have been set aside in case additional expenses occur during construction. He said the safety net funds plus the flexibility of working with a 15-year tax will allow them to accommodate increases in costs while still delivering on the city's vision for other projects.

There will be a little wiggle room for interior design but that the majority of the details are hammered out, he added.

"It will always be a 50-meter pool, right?" Mayor Stacy Kinder said jokingly, highlighting one of the set-in-stone details of the project.

"Yes," Gannon replied, making Kinder laugh.

The improvements will center around constructing a permanent building at Central Pool, foregoing the use of the bubble — an inflatable, temporary structure that allows the outdoor pool to operate during colder times of the year — which has been utilized at the pool since it first opened in 1979.