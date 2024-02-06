Contra dance series becomes victim of COVID-19 concerns

The contra dance series at Christ Episcopal Church has been cancelled until the end of 2020, organizer John Coffman said, one of the latest victims of COVID-19.

Judy Bradley brought the contra style of dancing to Cape Girardeau in the early 1980s, when she said she moved back home after living in Maine. She said she was first introduced to the dance style while there, and missed the contra dance community after returning to Cape Girardeau.

Contra dancing is a type of folk dancing similar to square dancing that involves two lines of dancers, Coffman said. Dancers switch partners many times, Coffman said, and by the end of the night a person would have the opportunity to dance with everyone in the room. A live band performs at the twice monthly dance.

John Boyd has been attending the dance series for the past 30 years and said that the social element of the dance keeps him coming back. He can't remember exactly how he started -- he said he thinks a friend first brought him -- but he keeps going back.

"It's the best thing I do," he said. "It's exercise, and it's something I can do with a whole bunch of other people."

He said dancers range in age from infants with their mothers to 90-year-olds. Over the years, he's made dozens of friends over the years at the dances, he said.