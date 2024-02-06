All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 27, 2023

Contour to service Veterans Airport near Marion, Illinois

Contour Airlines will be the jet service of another regional community starting Tuesday, Aug. 1. The City of Carbondale, Illinois, announced, through a collaborative effort with the City of Marion, Illinois, and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, it had secured jet service from the airliner to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago...

Nathan English
Contour Airlines will provide service to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois near Marion starting in August. The airliner will operate 12 flights a week from Veterans Airport to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Contour Airlines will provide service to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois near Marion starting in August. The airliner will operate 12 flights a week from Veterans Airport to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.Southeast Missourian File

Contour Airlines will be the jet service of another regional community starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The City of Carbondale, Illinois, announced, through a collaborative effort with the City of Marion, Illinois, and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, it had secured jet service from the airliner to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"This is a big deal for Southern Illinois, connecting the region to Chicago and vice versa," a Facebook post from Carbondale said. "As a result, we anticipate a boost in local tourism and regional business recruitment."

Contour will operate 12 flights a week from Veterans Airport to Chicago. The flight time is less than an hour.

The Southern Illinois airport joins the numerous other airports across the country — including Cape Girardeau Regional Airport — that have transitioned to Contour's service. Cape Air is the current airliner and will still operate flights to and from the airport until August.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy