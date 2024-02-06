Contour to service Veterans Airport near Marion, Illinois

"This is a big deal for Southern Illinois, connecting the region to Chicago and vice versa," a Facebook post from Carbondale said. "As a result, we anticipate a boost in local tourism and regional business recruitment."

Contour will operate 12 flights a week from Veterans Airport to Chicago. The flight time is less than an hour.

The Southern Illinois airport joins the numerous other airports across the country — including Cape Girardeau Regional Airport — that have transitioned to Contour's service. Cape Air is the current airliner and will still operate flights to and from the airport until August.