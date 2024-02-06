Contour CEO addresses Cape Girardeau airport board on flight delays

Airport Advisory Board members confronted Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Aviation, about the 15% delay rate that affected flights over the last 90 days.

Katrina Amos, airport manager, provided the board at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the airport operation report for the past 90 days. According to the report, Contour Airlines maintained an 85% on-time arrival rate and a completion rate of 97%. There were eight cancellations and 45 delays, 27 of which were greater than two hours, and nine were more than four hours.

Board members' main concern was the communication with customers during irregular operations.

"The vast majority of complaints are not so much of the delays but the communication about the delays," Amos said. "Customers want to be able to make a real-time decision on whether or not they should rent a car or whether or not they should hang on for the delay."

One reason the airline has had problems communicating the delays and cancellations is there are four different systems where the delay must be entered into, Chaifetz said. There is the operational system used to run the flights, the reservation system used for customer communication, the screens at the airport that rely on movement messages and the update to the website.

"We're working with the reservation system to create a process that, once a delay is entered into the reservation system, it creates the movement messages that then gets distributed out to all of the other third-party interfaces," Chaifetz said.

Board member Mark Bliss shared his personal experience of a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, that was first announced canceled then changed to delayed. He also expressed concerns about customers who have connecting flights out of Nashville.