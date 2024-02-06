Contour Airlines' performance in line with industry norms

Contour Airlines' performance at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is on par with those of other airlines in different markets, statistics show.

Airport manager Katrina Amos presented Airport Advisory Board members with the airport activity report at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to the report, Contour Airlines maintained an on-schedule arrival rate of 82% during the month of August, with 18% of the flights delayed and zero flights canceled. Only delays greater than one hour are taken into account, since delays shorter than that may not affect the on-time arrival.

"A delay doesn't necessarily mean you're going to be delayed from making it on time, because they have a pretty substantial block time. You can be delayed 30 minutes and still make it to Nashville (Tennessee) on time," Amos explained.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics were presented to the board for comparison, showing the operation of SkyWest Airlines at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport during August 2022. According to the report, 88.71% of the flights operated by SkyWest in August 2022 arrived on schedule, 8.06% were delayed, and 3.25% were canceled.