Exactly 34 minutes and 3 seconds after liftoff, the first Contour Airlines flight emanating from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport touched down at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee.

The flight, and surrounding festivities, were a joyous occasion for city officials and Contour staff after a monthslong endeavor to secure commercial service in Cape Girardeau. Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz popped a bottle of Champagne on the flight and delivered mimosas to numerous passengers on the mostly full flight.

Prior to takeoff, a brief ceremony was held in the airport lobby. Katrina Amos, airport manager, spoke briefly, thanking City Council members, airport and Contour staff, former carrier SkyWest and Airport Advisory Board members, among others for the transition to a new carrier. Members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, city staff, City Council, among others were in attendance.

Chaifetz took the podium shortly after, sharing his delight at service finally starting at Cape Girardeau.

"Today is a proud and exciting day for me and for Contour. (I) kinda feel I'm finally getting to go out with the girl that played kind of hard to get," Chaifetz said, eliciting laughter from those in attendance.

Chaifetz lauded Contour's accomplishments and expansion destinations. Cape Girardeau is among nine communities SkyWest terminated service at that Contour put in a bid to pick up. Of those nine, officials in eight chose to go with Contour, he said.

"The service that you will be getting here in Cape Girardeau is not better or worse. It's just different," Chaifetz said.

Brenda Newbern, director of VisitCape, organized a full tour schedule and lunch in Nashville. Following the arrival in Nashville, first flight passengers went on an informal tour of the Nashville airport conducted by Chris Saunders, manager of airline affairs.

"Who's ready to go honk-tonking?" Saunders said at the beginning of the tour.

The focus was mainly on the growth of the Nashville airport, which is undergoing numerous renovations and expansions with billions of dollars invested. Saunders reported a record-setting year in passengers last year at the airport.