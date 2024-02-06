The following are contested races and tax initiatives in the upcoming Tuesday, April 4, general municipal election broken down by county.
* Indicates an incumbent seeking reelection in races where that information could be verified.
Cape Girardeau County
- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees (two seats available, four-year terms): *Diane Howard, Nancy K. Johnson, *William Lewis, Richard J. Swartz.
- Jackson Schools Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): Brandon Parker Pylate, Christine Warran, *Gregory S. Farrow, *Bruce V. Thomas, Darcy L. Lilley.
- Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Jared W. Ritter, *Missy Nieveen Phegley, Kim G. Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., *Casey Lee Cook, Sommer Shardae McCauley, Byron D. Bonner.
- Nell Holcomb Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Joshua E. Carter, *Christine Tourville, Julie Urzi, *Tammy Brock.
- Oak Ridge Board of Education — also appears on the Perry County ballot — (three seats available, three-year terms): *Thomas Schreiner, *Whitney Kay McFall, *Mary Ann Seyer, Andrew Martin, Jeffrey Linn Hahs.
- Cape Special Road District Board of Commissioners (one seat available, three-year term): *Jon M. Kasten, Dwayne Kirchhoff.
- City of Jackson Board of Alderman for Ward 4 (one seat available, two-year term): *Tommy Kimbel, Shana Williams.
- Cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson and Cape Girardeau County are seeking an additional 3% sales tax levy on adult-use marijuana.
- Jackson Schools Proposition I — To increase operating tax levy for general operation expenses at the district by 47 cents per $100 assessed valuation of personal and real property from $3.4398 per $100 to $3.9098 per $100.
- Jackson Schools Proposition N — To borrow $60 million for capital improvements to the district, including, but no limited to, classroom additions to the high school and North Elementary, replacing roofs in the district and adding a performing arts center. If approved, the estimated debt service levy will increase 44 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal and real property from 36 cents per $100 to 80 cents per $100.
- Public Water Supply District No. 2 — To approve issuing $10 million in waterworks revenue bonds.