All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 28, 2023

Contested races, tax initiatives on the ballot for Cape, Perry, Scott counties in April elections

The following are contested races and tax initiatives in the upcoming Tuesday, April 4, general municipal election broken down by county. n Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees (two seats available, four-year terms): *Diane Howard, Nancy K. Johnson, *William Lewis, Richard J. Swartz...

Nathan English

The following are contested races and tax initiatives in the upcoming Tuesday, April 4, general municipal election broken down by county.

* Indicates an incumbent seeking reelection in races where that information could be verified.

Cape Girardeau County

  • Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees (two seats available, four-year terms): *Diane Howard, Nancy K. Johnson, *William Lewis, Richard J. Swartz.
  • Jackson Schools Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): Brandon Parker Pylate, Christine Warran, *Gregory S. Farrow, *Bruce V. Thomas, Darcy L. Lilley.
  • Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Jared W. Ritter, *Missy Nieveen Phegley, Kim G. Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., *Casey Lee Cook, Sommer Shardae McCauley, Byron D. Bonner.
  • Nell Holcomb Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Joshua E. Carter, *Christine Tourville, Julie Urzi, *Tammy Brock.
  • Oak Ridge Board of Education — also appears on the Perry County ballot — (three seats available, three-year terms): *Thomas Schreiner, *Whitney Kay McFall, *Mary Ann Seyer, Andrew Martin, Jeffrey Linn Hahs.
  • Cape Special Road District Board of Commissioners (one seat available, three-year term): *Jon M. Kasten, Dwayne Kirchhoff.
  • City of Jackson Board of Alderman for Ward 4 (one seat available, two-year term): *Tommy Kimbel, Shana Williams.
  • Cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson and Cape Girardeau County are seeking an additional 3% sales tax levy on adult-use marijuana.
  • Jackson Schools Proposition I — To increase operating tax levy for general operation expenses at the district by 47 cents per $100 assessed valuation of personal and real property from $3.4398 per $100 to $3.9098 per $100.
  • Jackson Schools Proposition N — To borrow $60 million for capital improvements to the district, including, but no limited to, classroom additions to the high school and North Elementary, replacing roofs in the district and adding a performing arts center. If approved, the estimated debt service levy will increase 44 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal and real property from 36 cents per $100 to 80 cents per $100.
  • Public Water Supply District No. 2 — To approve issuing $10 million in waterworks revenue bonds.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Perry County

  • Perry County Health Department Board of Trustees (two seats available): Brenda Thurm Hopper, Jeremy Brewster, Desiree Serini, Gwen (Moore) Schweiss.
  • Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees (one seat available): Darrell L. Niswonger, Joe Hutchinson, Robin Huber Sims.
  • Perry County School District 32 Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Jamie Robinson, *Nancy Voelker, Glendon Sattler, John Schaaf, *Melissa Hahn.
  • Altenburg Public School District No. 48 Board of Education (two seats available, three-year terms): *Jessica Hecht, Tamara Palisch, *Amy Ussery.
  • Oak Ridge Board of Education — also appears on the Cape Girardeau County ballot — (three seats available, three-year terms): *Thomas Schreiner, *Whitney Kay McFall, *Mary Ann Seyer, Andrew Martin, Jeffrey Linn Hahs.
  • Fredericktown School District Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Kristen Leigh Starkey, Kenneth Lunsford, *Jennifer Hale, *Angela Souden.
  • City of Perryville Board of Alderman for Ward 1 (one seat available): *Dennis W. House, Seth Amschler.
  • Perryville, Frohna and Perry County are seeking an additional 3% sales tax levy on adult-use marijuana.
  • Frohna and Altenburg are seeking authorization to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions to be filled in the election.

Scott County

  • Scott County School District Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): Matt Underwood, Kenneth Ingvalson, Haraleen Bowers, Nathan Littlepage, Ashley Jackson.
  • Chaffee School District Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Lori Whistler, Sam Howard, *Steve Seyer, *Jason Berry.
  • Oran School District Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Clara L. Urhahn, *Stephen Peterson, *Vance Todt, Tiffany Schaefer.
  • Scott County School District Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms); *David Brashear, Sandy Ruff, *Todd Hall, John-Erik Jenkins, Robby Lemonds.
  • Kelso Consolidated School Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): Major Burger, Matthew Hayes, Roy Buell, Liz Glastetter.
  • Benton mayor (four-year term): *Jim Simmons, Michael Ponder.
  • Morley alderman at-large (two seats available, two-year terms): Brooke Juden, Gennell Casey, Margaret Belcher.
  • Oran Ward 2 alderman (two-year term): Jarrett Whitmore, Michael Bramlett.
  • Sikeston councilman at-large (one seat available, three-year term): Ryan Lindsey, Lori A. Caldwell.
  • Vanduser Board of Trustees (three seats available, two-year terms): *Michael Hargrove, Halie Belt, Chris Belt, *Clay Graviett.
  • Scott County is seeking to levy 0.5 cent sales tax and reduce its total property tax levy annually to zero. If approved, the sales tax would expire Dec. 31, 2032.
  • Sikeston, Scott City and Scott County are seeking an additional 3% sales tax levy on adult-use marijuana.
  • Scott County Central School District Proposition K.I.D.S — To borrow $1 million for districtwide HVAC replacement without an estimated increase in the debt service property tax levy.
  • Benton — To approve issuing $10 million in waterworks revenue bonds.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy