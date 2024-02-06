Contested races, Jackson referendum expected to drive Tuesday turnout

Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk, said she expects to see "close" to 40% voter turnout countywide for Tuesday's primary election.
If Summers's projection is realized, such a turnout percentage would be the highest for an August vote in at least 20 years, according to data accessible on www.capecounty.us.
The August 2020 primary brought 33.4% of registered voters to the polls.
Summers pointed to two contested races as potentially incentivizing voters to cast ballots: Circuit Court clerk and District 147 state representative.
Charleen "Charlie" Biester, the incumbent Circuit Court clerk, who was elected without opposition in 2018, faces two opponents next week in her bid to be the GOP nominee: Daniel Leimbach and Ashley Schuessler.
In the District 147 House race, John Voss, Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas seek the Republican nod in the race for an open seat in the General Assembly.
When Wayne Wallingford left the legislature to become director of the state Department of Revenue in late December, Gov. Mike Parson did not fill the vacancy in District 147.
The winner of Tuesday's GOP contest will face Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek in November.
Summers also anticipatesd the municipal bond referendum in Jackson may encourage higher numbers at polling places.
Jackson city officials are asking residents to OK a $10.1 million no-tax-increase bond referendum for infrastructure improvement and capacity expansion at the municipality's 33-year-old wastewater treatment plant at 2230 Lee Ave. near Hubble Creek.
While taxes would not go up if Jackson's plebiscite is approved, user fees would increase.
According to the latest mailer sent to residents by "Vote Yes for Jackson Water," only sewer fees will be used to pay the bond -- or loan -- for the wastewater improvements. Those fees would rise 10% in 2023, meaning a residence would pay an additional $3.15 per month to use 5,000 gallons.
Summers, county clerk since 2007, also pointed to contested races for U.S. Senate, as helping to get out the vote.
A total of 21 Republicans and 11 Democrats seek the seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Roy Blunt.
"We have seen an increase in the number of absentee voters in the past week, which indicates people are becoming more engaged in the election," Summers said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.