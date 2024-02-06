Contested races, Jackson referendum expected to drive Tuesday turnout

Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk, said she expects to see "close" to 40% voter turnout countywide for Tuesday's primary election.

If Summers's projection is realized, such a turnout percentage would be the highest for an August vote in at least 20 years, according to data accessible on www.capecounty.us.

The August 2020 primary brought 33.4% of registered voters to the polls.

Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com Voters enter and exit the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Sarah Yenesel

Summers pointed to two contested races as potentially incentivizing voters to cast ballots: Circuit Court clerk and District 147 state representative.

Charleen "Charlie" Biester, the incumbent Circuit Court clerk, who was elected without opposition in 2018, faces two opponents next week in her bid to be the GOP nominee: Daniel Leimbach and Ashley Schuessler.

In the District 147 House race, John Voss, Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas seek the Republican nod in the race for an open seat in the General Assembly.