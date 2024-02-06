Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.

Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues.
In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy Kinder.
While the candidates have maintained a cordial and respectful tone during the campaign, they have staked out positions to offer voters a choice. Fox's argument for another term has focused on staying the course and asking voters to be patient as the city continues forward, if slower than desired, progress on issues such as infrastructure and municipal services. Kinder's theme has been to offer a fresh, new perspective on matters such as economic development.
Cape Girardeau voters in three wards will choose their representative to the city council, with Jackson voters also choosing council members, and voters in the county will select a member of the county's public health board.
Across the region, candidates are seeking seats on local public school district boards. Several districts are asking patrons to authorize bond issues.
In Scott County, voters will consider a fire protection district tax, while Scott City voters will again consider a use tax proposal.
In the midst of a potential change in management of the local hospital, voters in Perry County, Missouri, will choose a representative to Perry County Memorial Hospital's elected board.
