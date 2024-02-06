All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 2, 2022

Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.

Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues. In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy Kinder...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A voter enters New McKendree Methodist Church Annex, Tuesday morning, April 8, 2014.
A voter enters New McKendree Methodist Church Annex, Tuesday morning, April 8, 2014. Laura Simon

Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues.

In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy Kinder.

While the candidates have maintained a cordial and respectful tone during the campaign, they have staked out positions to offer voters a choice. Fox's argument for another term has focused on staying the course and asking voters to be patient as the city continues forward, if slower than desired, progress on issues such as infrastructure and municipal services. Kinder's theme has been to offer a fresh, new perspective on matters such as economic development.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau voters in three wards will choose their representative to the city council, with Jackson voters also choosing council members, and voters in the county will select a member of the county's public health board.

Across the region, candidates are seeking seats on local public school district boards. Several districts are asking patrons to authorize bond issues.

In Scott County, voters will consider a fire protection district tax, while Scott City voters will again consider a use tax proposal.

In the midst of a potential change in management of the local hospital, voters in Perry County, Missouri, will choose a representative to Perry County Memorial Hospital's elected board.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy