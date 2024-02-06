Contagious virus variant reported in northeast Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The first case in the state of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus has been recorded in northeast Missouri, state health officials said Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a statement the variant of the virus first identified last fall in the United Kingdom had been confirmed in a person who lives in Marion County, which is just northwest of St. Louis near the Mississippi River.

This variant of the virus, which is believed to spread faster than the original coronavirus, has already been found in at least 33 states. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said more than 600 cases of this United Kingdom variant of the virus have been documented in the United States.