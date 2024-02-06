When it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19, the answer may be in a better-informed public through business contact tracing.
On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center released on social media a list of local businesses where COVID-19 exposure occurred. Included on the list are times and dates of exposure at places such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Rally’s Drive In and Target.
Public health educator Maria Davis said upon confirmation of a positive case, the patient is asked a series of questions that help the health department to better identify close contacts. While it’s possible to reach out to a patient’s close contacts, it’s difficult to reach larger groups at businesses the patient visited. By releasing more information about exposure at the locations, Davis said the community can be better educated about the spread of COVID-19.
“Contact tracing is a great way for us to actually control the spread of the virus,” she said. “If we’re able to — if somebody comes in contact — quarantine and keep them from spreading it, it helps to decrease the amount of cases in our community.”
While it depends on the level of contact in each situation, Davis said the business will be listed if the patient spent more than 15 minutes in the location and was unable to wear a mask or keep 6-foot distance from others. Locations with minimal exposure, such as bank drive-throughs or restaurant pickup, will not be listed, she said.
Davis said the health department works with local businesses to minimize exposure at their facilities, including wearing a mask and avoiding employees congregating in break rooms. The health department highly recommends wearing masks to protect both employees and customers, she said.
Buffalo Wild Wings in Cape Girardeau posted a statement on its social media Monday stating that in response to several employees testing positive, the restaurant will be cleaned and closed to dine-in seating. The location was listed as a point of exposure on June 26, 27, 28 and 30, and July 2 on the health department’s list. This follows several other businesses, such as Burrito-Ville and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, in decisions to close temporarily after a positive case.
Individuals who have visited the listed locations should monitor for symptoms, wear a mask in public and reach out to a doctor at the onset of any symptoms, Davis said. The list will be updated on the health department’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/CapeCoHealth — at least a couple times a week, she said, but she anticipates daily updates.
A student who attended Scott City High School’s prom tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Michael Umfleet said.
The school district was notified Monday that a female Class of 2020 student was confirmed positive after attending the June 27 prom at Deerfield Lodge, Umfleet said. Some 10 other students who had recent close contact with the student were notified, sent home from summer school and asked to monitor for symptoms.
The school district alerted parents of current and recently graduated students through text alert and online posts, Umfleet said. Scott City High School has been working with the Scott County Health Department for guidance on the situation.
“I think it might be the new normal for a while for what we have to do as a school,” Umfleet said. “I think everyone’s going to have to go through situations like that.”
Cape Girardeau County surpassed 300 total cases Tuesday, with 21 new cases that day. The county now has a total of 316, with 17 of those new cases in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and two elsewhere in the county. The county reports 152 recoveries and three deaths. There are 12 hospitalization at Saint Francis Medical Center and seven at Southeast Hospital.
Scott County reported two new cases Tuesday, for a total of 182 cases. There are 138 recoveries in the county and 11 deaths.
One new case was reported in Stoddard County, bringing the county’s total to 143, with 116 recoveries and nine deaths.
Neither Alexander County (22 total, 17 recovers, zero deaths) nor Union County (193 total, 127 recoveries, 18 deaths) in Illinois reported new cases Tuesday, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.
Bollinger County in Missouri also reported no new cases; the county currently has 16 total cases, 11 recoveries and zero deaths.
