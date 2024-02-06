When it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19, the answer may be in a better-informed public through business contact tracing.

On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center released on social media a list of local businesses where COVID-19 exposure occurred. Included on the list are times and dates of exposure at places such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Rally’s Drive In and Target.

Public health educator Maria Davis said upon confirmation of a positive case, the patient is asked a series of questions that help the health department to better identify close contacts. While it’s possible to reach out to a patient’s close contacts, it’s difficult to reach larger groups at businesses the patient visited. By releasing more information about exposure at the locations, Davis said the community can be better educated about the spread of COVID-19.

“Contact tracing is a great way for us to actually control the spread of the virus,” she said. “If we’re able to — if somebody comes in contact — quarantine and keep them from spreading it, it helps to decrease the amount of cases in our community.”

While it depends on the level of contact in each situation, Davis said the business will be listed if the patient spent more than 15 minutes in the location and was unable to wear a mask or keep 6-foot distance from others. Locations with minimal exposure, such as bank drive-throughs or restaurant pickup, will not be listed, she said.

Davis said the health department works with local businesses to minimize exposure at their facilities, including wearing a mask and avoiding employees congregating in break rooms. The health department highly recommends wearing masks to protect both employees and customers, she said.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Cape Girardeau posted a statement on its social media Monday stating that in response to several employees testing positive, the restaurant will be cleaned and closed to dine-in seating. The location was listed as a point of exposure on June 26, 27, 28 and 30, and July 2 on the health department’s list. This follows several other businesses, such as Burrito-Ville and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, in decisions to close temporarily after a positive case.

Individuals who have visited the listed locations should monitor for symptoms, wear a mask in public and reach out to a doctor at the onset of any symptoms, Davis said. The list will be updated on the health department’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/CapeCoHealth — at least a couple times a week, she said, but she anticipates daily updates.