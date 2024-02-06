Contact-tracing course accepting students

A contact tracing course offered by Continuing Education at Southeast Missouri State University is now accepting students.
Participants can learn the basics of contact tracing, and practice techniques for collecting relevant information from people who may have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
John Kraemer, professor in the biology department at Southeast and director of the Center for Environmental Analysis, will teach the course.
The class will build upon information in free online contact-tracing courses offered by such institutions as Johns Hopkins University, and offers practical experience, Kraemer said.
Registration is open now. Course fee is $25.
For more information or to register, call (573) 986-6879, email coned@semo.edu or visit www.engage.semo.edu/register.
