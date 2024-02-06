Contact-tracing class offers practical know-how

A new course offered by Southeast Missouri State University’s Continuing Education aims to give practical experience and instruction to potential contact tracers to aid in the fight against COVID-19’s spread.

John Kraemer, professor in Southeast’s biology department and director of the Center for Environmental Analysis, said the course expands on training modules available online for free from institutions such as Johns Hopkins University.

A contact tracer is a person who reaches out to individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and gathers information from those who may have been exposed, to help limit the disease’s spread, Kraemer said.

The job isn’t an easy one, as it’s essentially cold-calling people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and asking them some fairly personal questions, Kraemer said. “But the product you’re trying to sell here is a healthy public.”

And, he said, the online training is valuable, but doesn’t offer practical experience.

That’s where Continuing Education’s training comes in.

Christy Mershon, interim director of the Economic and Business Engagement Center and Continuing Education at Southeast, said the course is divided into five modules, and includes an overview of COVID-19 basics, how to perform contact tracing, practicing the questions and methodology, and building communication skills — how to be an active listener, when to escalate a case to a supervisor, and identifying resources people might need.

“We think practice is so important,” Kraemer said. “We want the contact tracers to be professional and correct in what they’re asking, but also to be able to listen and understand the conversation, and lead the discussion so they can get information they need and give information to affected people.”

The course has a limited number of seats for a socially-distanced, face-to-face class at the university, and Mershon said she encourages people to sign up for the Zoom option.