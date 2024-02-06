Consultant worked with Greitens' staff, records show

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A political consultant directed state employees during the early days of now-resigned Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' administration, according to records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Emails from Greitens' team spanning from his transition to governor through the first several weeks of his tenure show his senior adviser, Austin Chambers, approved policy roll-outs, received drafts of Greitens' State of the State address and had access to pending media inquiries. Chambers worked for Greitens' campaign and for a not-for-profit that pushed his agenda.

Associated Press messages seeking comment from Chambers and Greitens were not immediately returned Friday.

The emails are significant because Josh Hawley, who on Thursday left office as Missouri's attorney general to become a U.S. senator, is under investigation by the Secretary of State's Office for similar issues.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft launched the investigation of Hawley after a liberal group filed a complaint alleging Hawley misused state resources when political consultants directed attorney general staff to do work that would help Hawley's Senate bid.

Hawley's office repeatedly has said no taxpayer resources were ever used for his campaign.