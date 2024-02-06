Consultant: Jackson project 'a success' despite cost overruns. delays

Despite delays and more than $150,000 in additional costs, the project to replace water mains and lines in uptown Jackson was “a success,” according to Lisa Fennewald, project manager with Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, which did construction administration for the project.

“Just over two miles of water main along west side of downtown were installed,” Fennewald said of work by subcontractor Robertson Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. “Two- and four-inch mains were replaced with eight-inch mains.”

The original contract price was $1,481,652, and the final price, including final costs, was $1,650,601.85, according to city documents.

The total was $168,949.85 over the contract amount, Fennewald said, “but all in all, a good product for the price.”

Fennewald said the second-lowest bid was just over $2 million.

“You still saved $350,000 from the second bidder, even when adding in the extra $109,000 paid to us to do additional construction administration and inspection; you’re still at a $250,000 savings,” Fennewald said.

Not all additional costs were because of delays, Fennewald said.

Hydrants and valves were added throughout the project to help with system flushing and disinfection to minimize inconvenience to residents, Fennewald said.

The city also changed from seven-day-cure concrete to three-day concrete, again to minimize inconvenience, Fennewald said.

“We also found out in most of Jackson, the pavement has no granular material under it, just dirt,” she said.

The current city standard requires four inches of fill under pavement, which was another added expense for the project, Fennewald said.

Although city records were consulted and mapping systems were used before construction, some surprises were discovered during excavation.

“Some lines were four inches instead of six; some mains were in different locations,” Fennewald said.