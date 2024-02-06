GovHR USA vice president Mark Peterson met virtually this week with the Cape Girardeau City Council, presenting the mayor and six ward council members with the draft of an eight-page recruitment brochure for a new city manager.

Peterson is helping coordinate the search to replace Scott Meyer, who plans to retire in June after 12 years, making him the longest-serving city manager in municipal history.

The council is expected to approve the brochure by the end of the month, perhaps as early as its next scheduled meeting Dec. 21.

A formal position announcement will advertise the opening in trade magazines, social media and other platforms right after the first of the year.

Mayor Bob Fox said the brochure, among other objectives, will tout the quality of life in Missouri’s 17th largest city, according to a 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.

“We have a new police headquarters, fire station, plans for a new regional airport terminal, historic sites like Fort D and repeated voter support for taking care of our streets and transportation infrastructure,” said Fox, mayor since 2018.

Fox said the brochure will highlight, both in text and with pictures, the growth of Cape Girardeau and the opportunities available here.

The first term mayor also said the prospectus will aim at honesty about Cape Girardeau’s challenges.