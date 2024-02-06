Construction worker charged in shooting

A Cape Girardeau construction worker has been charged with assault and armed criminal action in connection with a shooting Wednesday, police said.
Rohan G. Francis, 43, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, said Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Rohan was being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson on Friday on $250,000 cash-only bond, Schmidt said.
The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Kenwood Drive in Cape Girardeau.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center and later flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital, Schmidt said.
Both men were employees of Thiele Concrete Finishing Inc. They were on a construction site when the shooting occurred, Schmidt said.
Two rounds were fired, Schmidt said. One shot struck the victim. The other shot was fired at another man running to safety.
Schmidt said the shooting stemmed from a fistfight between Francis and the victim.
A witness said the shooter grabbed a gun out of his truck before firing the rounds.