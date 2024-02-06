Construction worker charged in shooting

A Cape Girardeau construction worker has been charged with assault and armed criminal action in connection with a shooting Wednesday, police said.

Rohan G. Francis, 43, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, said Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Rohan was being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson on Friday on $250,000 cash-only bond, Schmidt said.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Kenwood Drive in Cape Girardeau.