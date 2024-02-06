Construction value up in Cape, lower in Jackson for 2019

The City of Cape Girardeau issued 248 commercial and residential building permits last year for projects that had an aggregate value of approximately $69.3 million.

Both numbers represent increases over 2018 levels when 233 permits were issued in Cape Girardeau for construction projects valued at nearly $48.6 million.

Data released this week by the Cape Girardeau planning and development office showed there were 113 permits issued in 2019 for new homes, home additions and residential remodeling projects valued at about $21.1 million.

That number was up slightly from 2018’s totals when 103 permits were issued for new residential dwellings, additions or remodeling projects valued at about $14.6 million.

Cape Girardeau also reported issuing 17 permits in 2019 for new commercial structures and building additions for a combined value of $36.7 million. That figure includes the SoutheastHEALTH’s new behavioral health hospital now under construction along Silver Springs Road south of Highway 74. According to the building permit data, that project has a construction cost of about $23.3 million, accounting for most of the commercial construction value.

In contrast, the city issued 22 permits for new commercial construction in 2018, but the value for those projects was only $8.1 million

In addition to the new commercial construction permits, Cape Girardeau issued 64 permits last year for remodeling projects in commercial structures with a total estimated cost for those projects of nearly $7.5 million. That’s down from 2018 when 71 commercial remodeling permits were issued for projects valued at almost $19.4 million.

Cape Girardeau’s top four commercial construction projects for which permits were issued in 2019, and their estimated construction costs, were:

SoutheastHEALTH’S Behavior Health Hospital, 639 S. Silver Springs Road — $23.3 million.

Morgan Distributing Inc. Office & Warehouse, 4110 Nash Road — $3.1 million.

Wink’s Convenience Store, 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive — $2 million.

Bennett Dental Family Dentistry Office, 989 N. Mount Auburn Road — $1.8 million.

In addition, construction of several apartment and town-house projects began in 2019, the largest of which was the Liberty Apartments complex along Walnut Street in south Cape Girardeau. The 40-unit project, which began last spring and is scheduled for completion around April 1 this year, is valued at about $4.5 million.