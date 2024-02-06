All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 26, 2021

Construction underway for Cape utility billing center

Residents and businesses of Cape Girardeau will soon be able to pay municipal utility bills at the Osage Centre in the northwest part of the city now that construction has begun on a 1,000-square-foot customer service addition there. Currently, residents and businesses may pay water, sewer, trash (solid waste) and recycling bills at City Hall, 401 Independence St., or use an auto-pay option...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Residents and businesses of Cape Girardeau will soon be able to pay municipal utility bills at the Osage Centre in the northwest part of the city now that construction has begun on a 1,000-square-foot customer service addition there.

Currently, residents and businesses may pay water, sewer, trash (solid waste) and recycling bills at City Hall, 401 Independence St., or use an auto-pay option.

The new City Hall now being built at 44 N. Lorimier St. will not have a utility payments office, but bill-payers may use a drop box at the new location. Auto pay will also continue once municipal offices relocate.

“They’re working on the foundation [for the addition] right now,” said Anna Kangas, the city’s development services director. “Next week, I believe, they’ll be starting on the interior.”

Penzel Construction, which is general contractor for the new City Hall, is also working on the Osage addition.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wysiwyg image

Kangas said the exterior work on the addition at Osage will be paid for through city sewer funds, while interior work — including new finishes, some new offices and creating a new conference room — will be funded by the proceeds of the April 2018 renewal of the Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Initiative, or PRS2.

Six permanent municipal employees will move from City Hall to staff the new utility payment center, which will be situated to the right of Osage’s main entrance.

Timeline for completion, Kangas said, is late September or early October.

Current Osage offices will temporarily relocate to new quarters within the building to accommodate construction, she added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy