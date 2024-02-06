Construction underway for Cape utility billing center

Residents and businesses of Cape Girardeau will soon be able to pay municipal utility bills at the Osage Centre in the northwest part of the city now that construction has begun on a 1,000-square-foot customer service addition there.

Currently, residents and businesses may pay water, sewer, trash (solid waste) and recycling bills at City Hall, 401 Independence St., or use an auto-pay option.

The new City Hall now being built at 44 N. Lorimier St. will not have a utility payments office, but bill-payers may use a drop box at the new location. Auto pay will also continue once municipal offices relocate.

“They’re working on the foundation [for the addition] right now,” said Anna Kangas, the city’s development services director. “Next week, I believe, they’ll be starting on the interior.”

Penzel Construction, which is general contractor for the new City Hall, is also working on the Osage addition.