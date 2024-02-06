Construction to start on Jackson roundabout project

Construction of a new roundabout in Jackson is expected to begin today, city officials said.
The nearly $739,000 project to construct a roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard will commence with relocation of underground utilities near the intersection, engineer Clint Brown said in a news release.
“No road closures are expected at this time,” he said.
The Jackson Board of Aldermen recently awarded the construction contract to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim.
Brown said the city will update the public on the construction when road closures, delays or detours are anticipated.
Motorists and pedestrians should use “extreme caution” near work zones, the release stated.
