Construction to begin on new bridge in northeast Missouri

LOUISIANA, Mo. -- Construction is about to begin on a new Mississippi River bridge at Louisiana.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday a groundbreaking ceremony will be Sept. 8 in Louisiana, a town of 3,300 residents 100 miles north of St. Louis.

The new Champ Clark Bridge will replace the old, narrow bridge with the same name that has stood since 1928. The bridge has been forced to close for repair several times in recent years.