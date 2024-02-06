Commuters looking to avoid construction at Center Junction by heading down Highway 25 to Route K in Gordonville are out of luck for the time being, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to expand the shoulders along Route K ahead of a temporary traffic signal installation at the intersection next week.

MoDOT Southeast District area engineer Brian Okenfuss said the section of Route K between County Road 201 and Highway 25 needs expanded shoulders to accommodate the temporary traffic signal. Weather permitting, that work will be performed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

March 24 is the planned installation date for the temporary signal.

“The signal is designed to help accommodate additional traffic because of the Center Junction project,” Okenfuss said, referring to the diverging diamond interchange project underway at Interstate 55 Exit 99. “We anticipate increased traffic on K and 25, and thought it best to control with a temporary signal so people can get through safely.”

The wider shoulders will also allow for a longer turn lane to better handle traffic capacity, Okenfuss said.

“Remember, slow down and pay attention,” Okenfuss said. “There will be increased traffic. Go slowly through work zones and pay attention at the new signal. It will take some time to get adjusted to it.”

Okenfuss said after the Center Junction project is complete, the temporary signal at K and 25 will come out.