NewsMarch 18, 2020
Construction, temporary traffic signal coming to K and 25 in Gordonville
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Commuters looking to avoid construction at Center Junction by heading down Highway 25 to Route K in Gordonville are out of luck for the time being, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to expand the shoulders along Route K ahead of a temporary traffic signal installation at the intersection next week.

MoDOT Southeast District area engineer Brian Okenfuss said the section of Route K between County Road 201 and Highway 25 needs expanded shoulders to accommodate the temporary traffic signal. Weather permitting, that work will be performed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

March 24 is the planned installation date for the temporary signal.

“The signal is designed to help accommodate additional traffic because of the Center Junction project,” Okenfuss said, referring to the diverging diamond interchange project underway at Interstate 55 Exit 99. “We anticipate increased traffic on K and 25, and thought it best to control with a temporary signal so people can get through safely.”

The wider shoulders will also allow for a longer turn lane to better handle traffic capacity, Okenfuss said.

“Remember, slow down and pay attention,” Okenfuss said. “There will be increased traffic. Go slowly through work zones and pay attention at the new signal. It will take some time to get adjusted to it.”

Okenfuss said after the Center Junction project is complete, the temporary signal at K and 25 will come out.

Meanwhile, staging continues for the work at Center Junction, including a series of lane reductions on U.S. 61, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting.

Near Cape County Park North, northbound U.S. 61 will be reduced to one lane as crews install a temporary crossover north of Boulder Crest Drive to North Cape County Park Drive, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through March 28.

Southbound U.S. 61 will be reduced to one lane as crews install another temporary traffic signal at Cape County Park North entrance. The lane closure will extend from Veterans Memorial Drive to Boulder Crest Drive, according to the release. That work will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through March 28.

Howard Hemmann, project manager for Penzel Construction, said Interstate 55 traffic will go head to head, beginning the week of April 6.

The head-to-head traffic will extend from Center Junction north to just east of Orchard Drive, Hemmann said.

The southbound offramp, on the southwest side, will close at that time, as will the northeast ramp, he said.

