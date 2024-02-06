All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 23, 2017

Construction starts on Missouri's largest solar farm

NIXA, Mo. — After years of delays, construction has begun on what will be the largest solar farm in Missouri. The 72-acre project, with more than 33,000 solar panels, will be built in Nixa. A groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday. The Springfield News-Leader reported the city of Nixa will buy all the power generated by the farm, which is expected to provide about 9 percent of the city’s yearly power demand. ...

Associated Press

NIXA, Mo. — After years of delays, construction has begun on what will be the largest solar farm in Missouri.

The 72-acre project, with more than 33,000 solar panels, will be built in Nixa. A groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the city of Nixa will buy all the power generated by the farm, which is expected to provide about 9 percent of the city’s yearly power demand.

Nixa officials said the project will save the city an estimated $2.5 million over the project’s 25-year contract. The project is being developed by Gardner Capital.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jon Miller, director of solar investments with Gardner, said the Nixa solar farm will be running by December and will be able to power 1,800 homes.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Pertinent address:

Nixa, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy