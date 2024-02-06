Construction starts on Missouri's largest solar farm

NIXA, Mo. — After years of delays, construction has begun on what will be the largest solar farm in Missouri.
The 72-acre project, with more than 33,000 solar panels, will be built in Nixa. A groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Springfield News-Leader reported the city of Nixa will buy all the power generated by the farm, which is expected to provide about 9 percent of the city’s yearly power demand.
Nixa officials said the project will save the city an estimated $2.5 million over the project’s 25-year contract. The project is being developed by Gardner Capital.
Jon Miller, director of solar investments with Gardner, said the Nixa solar farm will be running by December and will be able to power 1,800 homes.
