Construction starts on Missouri's largest solar farm

NIXA, Mo. — After years of delays, construction has begun on what will be the largest solar farm in Missouri.

The 72-acre project, with more than 33,000 solar panels, will be built in Nixa. A groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the city of Nixa will buy all the power generated by the farm, which is expected to provide about 9 percent of the city’s yearly power demand.

Nixa officials said the project will save the city an estimated $2.5 million over the project’s 25-year contract. The project is being developed by Gardner Capital.