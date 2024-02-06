All sections
April 30, 2017

Construction projects slated for Monday in uptown Jackson

Southeast Missourian

Construction is scheduled for two projects in uptown Jackson on Monday.

The work, slated to begin at 6 a.m., is part of the Water System Facility Plan Improvement Project and the Uptown Lighting, Event Power, Crosswalk and Sidewalk Improvements Project.

The water project will install an 8-inch water main on the 100 block of South High Street, the 100 block of East Adams Street and the 100 block of West Adams Street, according to a news release from the Jackson Public Works Department.

Traffic is expected to remain open on South High Street but restricted at times on Adams Street to westbound traffic only.

The lighting project will entail work to the sidewalks and crosswalks along Court Street and the 100 block of West Main Street. Traffic is expected to remain open but be restricted to one lane at times.

Construction is expected to be complete by mid-July.

Pertinent address:

100 block of South High Street, Jackson, Mo.

100 block of East Adams Street, Jackson, Mo.

100 block of West Adams Street, Jackson, Mo.

Court Street, Jackson, Mo.

100 block of West Main Street, Jackson, Mo.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

