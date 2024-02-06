Construction on South Main extended for another week

A construction project that began last week and led to the closure of part of South Main Street at Independence Street in Cape Girardeau will be extended into next week, a project manager said in an email Thursday.
Justin Kitchell of GWS Contractors said installation of a new fire service tap to a water main for Morning Star Behavioral Associates located at 1 S. Main St. ran into some issues. He said shortly after the initial announcement of the closure from the City of Cape Girardeau, the construction was expected to be complete Aug. 15 but could be complete Aug. 19 pending weather delays or other issues.
The project is a part of the renovations of Morning Star's new location, which began in the spring.
Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information officer, reiterated previous statements on the project, encouraging drivers to use caution when traveling near the construction zone but to support local businesses in the area.