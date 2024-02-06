Construction on South Main extended for another week

A construction project that began last week and led to the closure of part of South Main Street at Independence Street in Cape Girardeau will be extended into next week, a project manager said in an email Thursday.

Justin Kitchell of GWS Contractors said installation of a new fire service tap to a water main for Morning Star Behavioral Associates located at 1 S. Main St. ran into some issues. He said shortly after the initial announcement of the closure from the City of Cape Girardeau, the construction was expected to be complete Aug. 15 but could be complete Aug. 19 pending weather delays or other issues.