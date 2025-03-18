Construction work on the Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue intersection is expected to shift from the north half to the southwest quarter of the intersection starting Wednesday, March 19.
According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, the eastbound side of Lexington Avenue will be closed at the Briarcliff Drive intersection while crews remove and replace concrete on the southwest portion of Lexington and Cape Rock Drive intersection.
"Eastbound Traffic On Lexington will detour southeast at the Perryville Road intersection and then north on Cape Rock Drive back to Lexington," the email states.
The email states both westbound Lexington Avenue and northbound Cape Rock Drive traffic will be open.
