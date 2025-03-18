All sections
NewsMarch 18, 2025

Construction on Cape Rock, Lexington intersection shifts to southwest quarter

Starting Wednesday, March 19, construction at Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau will move to the southwest quarter, closing eastbound Lexington at Briarcliff. Detours via Perryville Road are planned.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
The eastbound traffic on Lexington Avenue traffic that will detour southeast is highlighted by blue arrows and the Cape Rock Drive and county road traffic that will detour west is highlighted by red arrows.
Courtesy of City of Cape Girardeau

Construction work on the Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue intersection is expected to shift from the north half to the southwest quarter of the intersection starting Wednesday, March 19.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, the eastbound side of Lexington Avenue will be closed at the Briarcliff Drive intersection while crews remove and replace concrete on the southwest portion of Lexington and Cape Rock Drive intersection.

"Eastbound Traffic On Lexington will detour southeast at the Perryville Road intersection and then north on Cape Rock Drive back to Lexington," the email states.

The email states both westbound Lexington Avenue and northbound Cape Rock Drive traffic will be open.

