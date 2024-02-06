Construction of the Center Junction DDI continues

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- commonly called Center Junction -- is underway. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, median crossovers will soon be in place to allow head-to-head traffic on I-55 and U.S. 61.

Work that will impact traffic will begin April 6 and will include:

Interstate 55: Southbound I-55 traffic will be shifted to utilize the northbound I-55 lanes in the vicinity of the Exit 99 interchange. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Exit 99 interchange ramps: The Exit 99 northbound I-55 on ramp and southbound I-55 off ramp will be closed to traffic.