Construction of the Center Junction DDI continues

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- commonly called Center Junction -- is underway. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, median crossovers will soon be in place to allow head-to-head traffic on I-55 and U.S. 61.
Work that will impact traffic will begin April 6 and will include:
Interstate 55: Southbound I-55 traffic will be shifted to utilize the northbound I-55 lanes in the vicinity of the Exit 99 interchange. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.
Exit 99 interchange ramps: The Exit 99 northbound I-55 on ramp and southbound I-55 off ramp will be closed to traffic.
U.S. 61: Northbound U.S. 61 traffic will be shifted to utilize southbound U.S. 61. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place.
During this phase of construction, contractor crews will replace the southbound I-55 bridge, the news release stated. Completion of the southbound bridge is anticipated in December. In early 2021, work will begin to replace the northbound bridge.
All work is weather permitting. Work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation