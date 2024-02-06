All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 24, 2022
Construction of new Houck Stadium begins next week
Work to build a substantially renovated Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will begin Sept. 1 after SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously OK'd a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for Phase I of what is being termed "a new transformational multiuse complex."...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brad Sheriff, left, vice president of finance and administration for Southeast Missouri State University, presents the low bid Tuesday for Houck Stadium's south sideline renovation to SEMO's Board of Governors. The board unanimously approved the nearly $16 million bid. Left to right in the photo: Sheriff; athletic director Brady Barke; Christopher Martin, chief of staff to president Carlos Vargas; and Tina Klocke, board president. In the foreground, back to the camera, is the board's newest governor, Andrew Moore.
Brad Sheriff, left, vice president of finance and administration for Southeast Missouri State University, presents the low bid Tuesday for Houck Stadium's south sideline renovation to SEMO's Board of Governors. The board unanimously approved the nearly $16 million bid. Left to right in the photo: Sheriff; athletic director Brady Barke; Christopher Martin, chief of staff to president Carlos Vargas; and Tina Klocke, board president. In the foreground, back to the camera, is the board's newest governor, Andrew Moore.Jeff Long

Work to build a substantially renovated Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will begin Sept. 1 after SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously OK'd a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for Phase I of what is being termed "a new transformational multiuse complex."

Governors revised the new stadium design May 13 as a cost savings.

Phase I will tackle the south sideline and grandstand and will include new seating, concession stands, restrooms and disability access.

Fager-McGee is already familiar with the site, having handled the December demolition of the original Houck, first built in 1930.

Brad Sheriff, SEMO's vice president of finance and administration, told governors substantial completion of Houck's south sideline renovation is anticipated by mid-to-late July, in time for the 2023 Redhawks football season.

River City Construction of Peoria, Illinois, submitted a higher bid of $16,212,000.

A rendering of the proposed south sideline renovation project of Houck Stadium on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University. SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday approved a bid for Phase I construction for the new Houck. Construction is expected to begin Sept. 1 on Phase I, with "substantial completion" anticipated by mid-to-late July, in time for the 2023 football season.
A rendering of the proposed south sideline renovation project of Houck Stadium on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University. SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday approved a bid for Phase I construction for the new Houck. Construction is expected to begin Sept. 1 on Phase I, with "substantial completion" anticipated by mid-to-late July, in time for the 2023 football season.Southeast Missourian file
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Athletic director Brady Barke said turf replacement remains part of the bid package.

"We've been able to incorporate everything that we had in the initial design into the redesign but in a more cost-effective way and improve the fan experience as well," he said.

Sheriff said university officials expect two more phases to the overall Houck project, with dates and cost estimates to be determined.

In remarks earlier this year to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, SEMO president Carlos Vargas said the new Houck will be more than a stadium.

"It (will be) a multiuse complex that will include a facility with classrooms, labs, and offices to support STEM, health, life, and allied health sciences research, and academic programs."

In those chamber comments, Vargas added that a 2021 economic impact study showed a multiuse Houck complex "would add $31 million to the economy including the construction spending impact as well as the long-term visitor spending impact which is projected to increase by nearly a quarter million dollars per year."

Of note

The governors voted to elect Montgomery Bank's James P. Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau as vice president of the board.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy