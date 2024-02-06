Construction of new Houck Stadium begins next week

Work to build a substantially renovated Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will begin Sept. 1 after SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously OK'd a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for Phase I of what is being termed "a new transformational multiuse complex."

Governors revised the new stadium design May 13 as a cost savings.

Phase I will tackle the south sideline and grandstand and will include new seating, concession stands, restrooms and disability access.

Fager-McGee is already familiar with the site, having handled the December demolition of the original Houck, first built in 1930.

Brad Sheriff, SEMO's vice president of finance and administration, told governors substantial completion of Houck's south sideline renovation is anticipated by mid-to-late July, in time for the 2023 Redhawks football season.

River City Construction of Peoria, Illinois, submitted a higher bid of $16,212,000.