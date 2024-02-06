Construction of new Houck Stadium begins next week

Work to build a substantially renovated Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will begin Sept. 1 after SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously OK'd a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for Phase I of what is being termed "a new transformational multiuse complex."
Governors revised the new stadium design May 13 as a cost savings.
Phase I will tackle the south sideline and grandstand and will include new seating, concession stands, restrooms and disability access.
Fager-McGee is already familiar with the site, having handled the December demolition of the original Houck, first built in 1930.
Brad Sheriff, SEMO's vice president of finance and administration, told governors substantial completion of Houck's south sideline renovation is anticipated by mid-to-late July, in time for the 2023 Redhawks football season.
River City Construction of Peoria, Illinois, submitted a higher bid of $16,212,000.
Athletic director Brady Barke said turf replacement remains part of the bid package.
"We've been able to incorporate everything that we had in the initial design into the redesign but in a more cost-effective way and improve the fan experience as well," he said.
Sheriff said university officials expect two more phases to the overall Houck project, with dates and cost estimates to be determined.
In remarks earlier this year to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, SEMO president Carlos Vargas said the new Houck will be more than a stadium.
"It (will be) a multiuse complex that will include a facility with classrooms, labs, and offices to support STEM, health, life, and allied health sciences research, and academic programs."
In those chamber comments, Vargas added that a 2021 economic impact study showed a multiuse Houck complex "would add $31 million to the economy including the construction spending impact as well as the long-term visitor spending impact which is projected to increase by nearly a quarter million dollars per year."
The governors voted to elect Montgomery Bank's James P. Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau as vice president of the board.
