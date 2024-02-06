All sections
NewsJuly 18, 2023

Construction of hangars at airport approved by Cape Girardeau City Council

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

A nearly $3 million project should result in 20 new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport by next spring or summer.

City Council members read for the first time Monday, July 17, an ordinance to authorize city manager Ken Haskin to execute a design-build agreement with Zoellner Construction Co. for the T-hangars and associated taxilanes at the airport. The measure will be read a second and third time at the council's next meeting.

According to airport manager Katrina Amos, hangar capacity at the airport has not kept up with demand. She said those on a waiting list will nearly fill the new hangars once they are open. Officials had hoped to construct 26 hangars, but project costs dropped the number to 20.

"We were really pleased that we could get 20 hangars for the budget we have set forth," she told council members.

The project — which Amos said could be complete in the spring — will include demolishing 18 hangars that are no longer functional. Funding for the project is coming from several sources, including the city's Capital Improvement Sales Tax ($1.4 million) and a federal grant of $300,000.

The only other item of new business at Monday's meeting involved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the record plat of Cape West 19th Subdivision, which will combine two commercially zoned properties off William Street near Siemers Drive into one parcel.

Council members conducted a public hearing on the voluntary annexation and zoning (R-1, low density residential) of property at 2797 Benton Hill Road.

Consent agenda

Council members approved several items en masse:

  • rezoning property in the 1200 block of South Kingshighway from M-2 to M-1, from heavy industrial to light industrial;
  • accepting the record plat of Hawthorne Place Subdivision;
  • resolutions authorizing the city manager to execute two agreements — a Supplemental Agreement with Burns & McDonnel Engineering Co. Inc. for the airport hangar/taxilanes project and a License and Indemnity Agreement with Meyr Properties LP for improvements along Creekside Way in Baldwin Creek Subdivision;
  • accepting improvements to serve Baldwin Creek Subdivision and Hawthorne Place Subdivision;
  • accepting public infrastructure improvements to extend a sewer line for Conrad Motors at 1295 Independence St.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

