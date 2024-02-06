A nearly $3 million project should result in 20 new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport by next spring or summer.

City Council members read for the first time Monday, July 17, an ordinance to authorize city manager Ken Haskin to execute a design-build agreement with Zoellner Construction Co. for the T-hangars and associated taxilanes at the airport. The measure will be read a second and third time at the council's next meeting.

According to airport manager Katrina Amos, hangar capacity at the airport has not kept up with demand. She said those on a waiting list will nearly fill the new hangars once they are open. Officials had hoped to construct 26 hangars, but project costs dropped the number to 20.

"We were really pleased that we could get 20 hangars for the budget we have set forth," she told council members.

The project — which Amos said could be complete in the spring — will include demolishing 18 hangars that are no longer functional. Funding for the project is coming from several sources, including the city's Capital Improvement Sales Tax ($1.4 million) and a federal grant of $300,000.