NewsFebruary 20, 2020

Construction milestone for behavioral health facility marked with beam signing

In partnership with Universal Health Services, SoutheastHEALTH held a beam-signing ceremony Wednesday to celebrate a construction milestone for its new free-standing behavioral health facility at 639 S. Silver Springs Road, scheduled to open by year’s end...

Southeast Missourian
SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services marked a construction milestone Wednesday at the new Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital in Cape Girardeau with a beam-signing ceremony. Pictured from left are Maria Sudak, SoutheastHEALTH chief operating officer; Shelah Adams, UHS national director of behavioral integrations; Ron Escarda, UHS group director of the behavioral health division; and Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO. The new hospital is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.
SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services marked a construction milestone Wednesday at the new Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital in Cape Girardeau with a beam-signing ceremony. Pictured from left are Maria Sudak, SoutheastHEALTH chief operating officer; Shelah Adams, UHS national director of behavioral integrations; Ron Escarda, UHS group director of the behavioral health division; and Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO. The new hospital is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.Submitted

In partnership with Universal Health Services, SoutheastHEALTH held a beam-signing ceremony Wednesday to celebrate a construction milestone for its new free-standing behavioral health facility at 639 S. Silver Springs Road, scheduled to open by year’s end.

The partnership between the health care companies includes construction of a 68,000-square-foot, 102-bed behavioral health facility projected to cost $33 million, according to a Wednesday news release from SoutheastHEALTH. The release stated the facility will address the “growing, unmet need” for accessible, advanced behavioral health services in the Southeast Missouri region and will provide inpatient and outpatient services.

“The average wait time to see a psychiatrist is 10 to 30 days for adults in Missouri and up to six months for children and teens,” SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman stated in the release. “Having this new facility right here, in Cape Girardeau, will dramatically increase accessibility and prompt treatment.”

According to the release, more than 180 clinicians, mental health technicians and support staff will be employed for day-to-day operations and management of the facility.

“UHS will offer a multidisciplinary approach to behavioral health,” stated Ron Escarda, UHS group director of the Behavioral Health Division. “Our expert physicians, clinicians, social workers, psychologists and staff will work alongside SoutheastHEALTH to provide superior care for adults, the geriatric population, children and adolescents.”

