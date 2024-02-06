“The average wait time to see a psychiatrist is 10 to 30 days for adults in Missouri and up to six months for children and teens,” SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman stated in the release. “Having this new facility right here, in Cape Girardeau, will dramatically increase accessibility and prompt treatment.”

According to the release, more than 180 clinicians, mental health technicians and support staff will be employed for day-to-day operations and management of the facility.

“UHS will offer a multidisciplinary approach to behavioral health,” stated Ron Escarda, UHS group director of the Behavioral Health Division. “Our expert physicians, clinicians, social workers, psychologists and staff will work alongside SoutheastHEALTH to provide superior care for adults, the geriatric population, children and adolescents.”