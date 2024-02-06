Construction investments rise in Jackson; new home starts drop sharply

Construction values in Jackson were up by about $5 million in 2017, thanks to several multi-million dollar commercial projects, according to a Jan. 6 memo from Jackson building superintendent Janet Sanders.

In 2017, total construction values were $30.5 million, up from nearly $25 million in 2016.

The information comes from 2017 building permits issued in Jackson, according to the memo, and values were calculated using a standard formula for square footage, rather than the contractor's estimate.

The new Jackson R-2 high school addition at 315 S. Missouri St. accounts for $8.2 million, as the highest-value construction permit issued for 2017, according to the memo.

The next-highest value project, the Jackson Middle School addition at 1651 W. Independence, came in at $4.2 million.

Construction equipment sits at the future Alliance Bank location at 2320 East Jackson Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Two bank projects, the new Alliance Bank building at 2320 E. Jackson Blvd. and the Montgomery Bank training center at 526 W. Main St., were valued at just over $2 million and $1.4 million, respectively.