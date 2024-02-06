All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 8, 2018

Construction investments rise in Jackson; new home starts drop sharply

Construction values in Jackson were up by about $5 million in 2017, thanks to several multi-million dollar commercial projects, according to a Jan. 6 memo from Jackson building superintendent Janet Sanders. In 2017, total construction values were $30.5 million, up from nearly $25 million in 2016...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Construction equipment sits at the future Alliance Bank location at 2320 East Jackson Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Jackson.
Construction equipment sits at the future Alliance Bank location at 2320 East Jackson Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Construction values in Jackson were up by about $5 million in 2017, thanks to several multi-million dollar commercial projects, according to a Jan. 6 memo from Jackson building superintendent Janet Sanders.

In 2017, total construction values were $30.5 million, up from nearly $25 million in 2016.

The information comes from 2017 building permits issued in Jackson, according to the memo, and values were calculated using a standard formula for square footage, rather than the contractor's estimate.

The new Jackson R-2 high school addition at 315 S. Missouri St. accounts for $8.2 million, as the highest-value construction permit issued for 2017, according to the memo.

The next-highest value project, the Jackson Middle School addition at 1651 W. Independence, came in at $4.2 million.

Construction equipment sits at the future Alliance Bank location at 2320 East Jackson Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Jackson.
Construction equipment sits at the future Alliance Bank location at 2320 East Jackson Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Two bank projects, the new Alliance Bank building at 2320 E. Jackson Blvd. and the Montgomery Bank training center at 526 W. Main St., were valued at just over $2 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A new office building at 147 N. Lacey St. at just over $1 million rounded out the list.

New single-family home starts were down to 44 in 2017, versus 80 in 2016.

Bobby Gray, a real estate broker with Realty One Associates in Jackson, said from what he has seen in the real estate market in 2017, "it just so happened more of the new construction was taking place outside the city limits, and therefore is not reflected in those numbers."

Total value for single family homes in 2017 was nearly $7.3 million, a little less than half of 2016's $14.8 million total.

The average new home construction value is $165,662, according to the memo. That's a drop of about $20,000 from 2016's $186,000, which building superintendent Sanders said in 2017 was a number that reflected a trend toward more higher-end homes, in the $300,000-and-up range.

Residential remodeling in 2017 stayed fairly level with 2016's numbers, according to the memo. In 2017, 47 projects at $1.03 million as opposed to 2016's 41 projects at $1.05 million.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy